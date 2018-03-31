× 7,000+ lbs of raw beef products recalled after being produced without inspection

MILWAUKEE — A recall has been issued for approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef after a Texas meat plant produced the products without inspecting them.

PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers — located in Fort Worth, Texas — is recalling beef products that were produced and packaged “without the benefit of federal inspection,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday, March 31.

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23 and 24 of 2018.

The items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered on March 30, when inspection personnel reviewed establishment records and determined the establishment operated on March 24 without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Shane Fresh, vice president of quality assurance for Patterson Foods, at (817) 546-3561.