HARTFORD — It was a sight in the sky in Hartford ahead of Easter Sunday. Hartford Assembly of God organized a special Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31. Members dropped more than 2,000 eggs from a helicopter!

More than 300 people were in attendance for the massive drop.

Video from the chopper shows a bunch of kids and their parents scrambling for the eggs.

