‘It’s a blessing:’ Woman celebrates Easter at home after receiving heart-lung transplant

MENOMONEE FALLS — It was a life-threatening condition that a had Menomonee Falls girl hospitalized for a year. Now she is finally out and looking forward to her first holiday home.

Flipping through photos of a time that wasn’t so picture perfect, 24-year-old Aryn Clark reflects on her journey of survival. At 18-years-old she became very sick.

“I was short of breath and I felt like every time I moved, I couldn’t breathe,” Aryn said.

Suffering from a condition known as ventricular septal defect.

“I discovered I had two holes in my heart and they both closed up but one reopened,” Aryn said. “I don’t get enough oxygen in my lungs the pressure were really high in my lungs they should do surgery.”

After years on cycles of medication nothing was working, Aryn’s mother, April Clark, said the prognosis didn’t look good.

“It was difficult,” Aryn said. “I felt hopeless. I felt like I was dying.”

“The doctor first said we could make her comfortable– we were looking at each other and started crying,” April said. “Just make her comfortable. Her heart will stop and she could pass on. Aryn popped up and said what about the ECMO machine.”

It was just that — an advanced therapy called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) that helped keep her alive for nine months while she waited for a combined heart-lung transplant which she received this past October.

“I’m very thankful I got my heart and double lungs,” Aryn said. “I want to make sure they stay healthy and I stay healthy.”

After a grueling and emotional extensive stay in the hospital, Aryn was finally released just two months ago.

“It was scary,” April said. “It’s a blessing.”

Now Aryn is grateful to be home enjoying precious moments and Easter with her family.

“Every holiday is going to be a thankful one,” April said.

Recovering with a smile on her face and happiness in her heart.

“I feel great. I feel positive and I want to be able keep moving forward and trying my best,” Aryn said.

Aryn will spend Easter morning with her parents then head back to the Mayo Clinic for a check up. And says she is looking forward to going to college.