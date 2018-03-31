FOX6’s Kim Murphy joins cast of Stepping with the Stars 5th anniversary celebration

MILWAUKEE — FOX6’s Kim Murphy is excited to announce she will be participating in the fifth anniversary celebration of Stepping with the Stars benefiting Aurora at Home Edison McCants Comfort Fund.

Proceeds from the event will help provide Aurora at Home caregivers with the latest in therapeutic practices of in-home care for those undergoing cancer treatment, ensuring patients greater comfort and resilience.

Sunday, June 3 Kim Murphy will put on her dancing shoes and participate in the cast!

The event will be held at the Potowatomi Hotel & Casino — located at 1721 West Canal Street in Milwaukee. A cocktail reception will start at 5 p.m. and the ballroom will open at 7 p.m.

If you’d like to support Kim with a donation to the cause, CLICK HERE.

If you are interested in attending the event, General Admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets (includes a live concert, cocktail reception and reserved seating) are $75. Contact Alicia Smith-McCants at alicia.smith@aurora.org to purchase.