Milwaukee Admirals fall to Grand Rapids Griffins 6-2

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Gaudreau and Brandon Bollig scored the first two goals of the game to stake the Admirals to a 2-0 advantage, but Grand Rapids would score the next six as they defeated the Ads 6-2 on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Milwaukee and dropped them seven points behind Rockford for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. The Ads still have seven games remaining the regular season to make up the gap, while the IceHogs, who defeated San Jose tonight, have six.

Gaudreau got the Admirals on the board just 1:59 into the game with his 20th tally of the season. Stationed on the right post, Gaudreau took a Jimmy Oligny pass from the boards that snuck through a sea of legs and right to Gaudreau’s stick for an easy tap-in.

Bollig made it 2-0 Milwaukee just over half-way through the second period. Tyler Moy skated behind the Grand Rapids net before stopping on a dime and dishing a backhand to Bollig, who had an easy tap-in for his second goal as an Admiral.

That was the end of the good news for the Admirals however, as Grand Rapids scored the next five goals beginning with a Robbie Russo tally at 12:56 of the second. The Griffins then scored three times in a 3:20 span at the end of the second and the beginning of the third for a 4-2 advantage.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they begin a busy four-game week by traveling to Chicago on Tuesday night to face the Wolves before returning to Panther Arena on Wednesday night to host Cleveland at 7 pm.

