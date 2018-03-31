× MPD: Debris falls multiple stories onto car near Prospect & Ivanhoe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say wind has been causing a lot of problems and damage Saturday, March 31.

At around 11:25 a.m., police got a call to the area of Prospect and Ivanhoe for property damage. According to responding officers, pallets got picked up by the wind from the construction site across the street and fell onto a woman’s car — leaving significant damage to the windshield.

The city closed the street in that area.

Police say no one was injured.