MPD searching for critical missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing Milwaukee child. Ramya Jarvis, 11, was last seen near North 57th and Center Streets on Wednesday, March 28 around 6 p.m.

Police describe Jarvis as 5’4” tall, 160lbs, medium build, black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, light blue jeans with rips on the legs and dark blue Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.