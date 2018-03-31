Wind advisory issued for lakeshore counties of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

MPD searching for critical missing 11-year-old girl

Posted 3:59 pm, March 31, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing Milwaukee child. Ramya Jarvis, 11, was last seen near North 57th and Center Streets on Wednesday, March 28 around 6 p.m.

Police describe Jarvis as 5’4” tall, 160lbs, medium build, black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, light blue jeans with rips on the legs and dark blue Vans shoes.

Ramya Jarvis

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.