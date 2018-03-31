Stolen car chase ends in crash near 32nd and Meinecke; 4 people in custody

MILWAUKEE — A group of four people in a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree while fleeing from police on Saturday, March 31.

Authorities say the chase started in the parking lot of Southridge Mall when Greendale police spotted a car going at a high rate of speed. They learned the car was stolen out of Milwaukee, and a pursuit began.

Greenfield police joined in on the chase near 76th and Layton, and both departments chased the vehicle to 32nd and Meinecke in Milwaukee, where it crashed into a tree.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials say there were four people in the fleeing vehicle — two of them juveniles. Three of them suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.