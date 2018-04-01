× 2 shot, injured after fight breaks out in local tavern in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man and a woman were shot after leaving a local tavern early Sunday morning, April 1.

It happened near Finn Place and Teutonia Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, moments after officers responded to the scene, two shooting victims arrived at a local hospital — both suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, say they were patrons at a local tavern when a fight erupted between two groups. The victims left the tavern and heard several gunshots as they drove away.

Police say the victim’s car was struck by gunfire and both victims realized they were shot.

Both victims were being treated at a local hospital and they are both expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to search for suspects.