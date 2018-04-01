× $200,000 in damage: Chimney fire damages home in West Bend

WEST BEND — A home in West Bend suffered significant damaged after a fire started Saturday night, March 31.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire near the area of Lake Drive and Hillside Road just before 9 p.m. The fire was reported by the homeowner as a chimney fire which may have moved into the walls of the residence.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof line and flames were reported around the chimney area. The fire was quickly brought under control by the Slinger Fire Department and the fire was extinguished just after 10 p.m. Officials closed Lake Drive to traffic for approximately three hours to assist in firefighting efforts.

There were no reported injuries — but the home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire, smoke and water. The damage estimate is in excess of $200,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Slinger Fire Department. However, early indications point to a fireplace which was being used at the time.

Fire Departments from St. Lawrence, Allenton, Hartford, Jackson, Kewaskum, and West Bend responded to the scene to assist.