3 hurt in crash involving truck, minivan in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a truck and minivan that happened in Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon, April 1, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near State Highway 31/Green Bay Rd. and County Highway KR/County Line Rd.

Police say an investigation revealed a 1996 Dodge Dakota was attempting a left turn onto westbound County Highway KR from northbound State Highway 31 when the truck was struck by a southbound 1997 Chevrolet Carryall minivan.

The collision caused the truck to roll over, and trapped the driver inside.

The driver of the truck, a Kenosha man, 29, was extricated and taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

The occupants of the minivan, a man, 59, who was driving and a woman, 64, both from the Racine area, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said driver impairment doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.