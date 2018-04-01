$5K+ donated after men surrendered dog due to becoming homeless; they now hope to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Two California men and their dog “Meaty,” received an out-pouring of community support after they were evicted from their home.

Robert and Juan ended up living out of their car after being evicted and had to surrender their dog, ‘Meaty’ to the Front Street Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter put out an emotional video of Robert surrendering the dog because he could no longer take care of him.

Within 24-hours of the video hitting social media, the community had already given more than $5,000 in cash -- and even a place for them all to live. Gifts also included items for their new home.

Now, Robert and Juan want to do their part in giving back.

They said they never wanted to be separated from their dog ‘Meaty’ -- and have offered to foster dogs that belong to the homeless with the hope that they, too can get back on their feet.