After sweeping San Diego Padres, Brewers face Cardinals on Opening Day at Miller Park
MILWAUKEE — It is time for Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball at Miller Park!
After sweeping the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Brewers return home on Monday, April 2 to face the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers beat the Padres 7-3 on Saturday, March 31, 8-6 on Friday, March 30 and 2-1 on baseball’s Opening Day, Thursday, March 29.
The Brewers had an off day on Sunday to gear up for their home opener at Miller Park on Monday.
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, it’ll be chilly for tailgaters on Opening Day, with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll see increasing clouds, and a slight chance for a few snow showers.
Below is some Opening Day information for Brewers’ fans:
Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day information:
- Parking lots open three hours prior to game time — 10:10 a.m. Monday, April 2
- Miller Park gates open two hours prior to game time — 11:10 a.m. Monday, April 2
- Brewers face Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. Monday, April 2
Miller Park Homestand Highlights for Opening Day week (April 2-April 8)
Miller Park Information Guide (info. on tailgating, parking, etc.)
Miller Park favorites (and where you can find them inside the ballpark):
New merchandise at the Brewers’ team store
General Miller Park information — directions, parking, food, box office hours, etc.