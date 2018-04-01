× After sweeping San Diego Padres, Brewers face Cardinals on Opening Day at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — It is time for Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball at Miller Park!

After sweeping the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Brewers return home on Monday, April 2 to face the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers beat the Padres 7-3 on Saturday, March 31, 8-6 on Friday, March 30 and 2-1 on baseball’s Opening Day, Thursday, March 29.

The Brewers had an off day on Sunday to gear up for their home opener at Miller Park on Monday.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, it’ll be chilly for tailgaters on Opening Day, with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll see increasing clouds, and a slight chance for a few snow showers.

Below is some Opening Day information for Brewers’ fans:

Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day information:

Parking lots open three hours prior to game time — 10:10 a.m. Monday, April 2

Miller Park gates open two hours prior to game time — 11:10 a.m. Monday, April 2

Brewers face Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. Monday, April 2

Miller Park Homestand Highlights for Opening Day week (April 2-April 8)

Miller Park Information Guide (info. on tailgating, parking, etc.)

Miller Park favorites (and where you can find them inside the ballpark):

AJ Bombers Burgers: 107, 117, 125, 210, 228, 324, 409, 424

Anodyne Coffee: 112

Baked Potato: 214

Bratwursts: 109, 118, 127, 204, 210, 213, 224, 228, 232, 324, 345, 409, 421, 431

Cheese Curds-Fried: 107, 117, 125, 214, 224, 412

Chicken Strips: 107, 117, 125, 210, 228, 324, 409, 424

Cotton Candy: 106, 127, 211, 227, 232, 416, 424, 431

Custard Ice Cream: 111, 117, 124, 211, 227, 232, 333, 424

Dippin’ Dots: 106, 127, 211, 336, 416, 431

Hot Dogs: 109, 118, 127, 204, 210, 213, 224, 228 232, 324, 345, 409, 421, 431

J. Agave Tacos: 112, 123, 211, 226, 413, 435

Johnsonville® Sausages: 109, 118, 127, 213, 224, 232, 345, 421, 431

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Toppings: 124, 215, 222, 427

Kettle Corn: 101, 105, 111, 117, 124, 128, 212, 225, 227, 230, 232, 235, 336, 424

Mac & Cheese: 110, 118, 129, 208, 227, 333, 418

Nachos: 107, 110, 112, 117, 118, 123, 125, 129, 204, 210, 211, 226, 228, 316, 409, 413, 424, 435

Nacho Grande: 112, 123, 211, 226, 316, 413, 435

Pierogis: 111

Smoke Shack Barbeque: 110, 118, 129, 208, 227, 333, 418

Soft Pretzel: 101, 105, 117, 128, 212, 225, 230, 235, 345

Zaffiro’s Pizza: 103, 208

