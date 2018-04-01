‘He is forgiven:’ Suspect caught on camera stealing Bible from pastor’s wife’s vehicle during Easter services

MILWAUKEE — An Easter Sunday smash and grab was caught on camera outside a Milwaukee church. It happened Sunday, April 1 as services were taking place inside. The pastor’s wife’s vehicle was targeted, and items taken included cash, a watch and a purse, containing a Bible.

“I need him to read that Bible,” said Pastor Basil Maduka.

Pastor Maduka said he was praying extra hard on Easter Sunday for the man caught on camera outside All Saints Church at Fond du Lac and Hampton. While the pastor was inside, presiding over Easter Sunday services, the suspect was out in the parking lot, with surveillance cameras rolling.

“Came, looked around a little bit,” said Pastor Maduka.

Within two minutes, the suspect could be seen using his elbow to smash the passenger window of Maduka’s wife’s 2010 Toyota Highlander.

“‘For this to happen on a day like this means that Christians all over the world need to sit up and preach the gospel even stronger,” said Pastor Maduka.

Madkua said he would have welcomed the man into his church if he needed food or shelter. Instead, Maduka said the man took off with a purse, containing the cash, watch and Bible.

“I hope he gets time to read the Bible,” said Maduka.

Others at the church also had compassion and forgiveness for the man who did wrong on a most holy day.

“It was a very joyful service — only to be downed by this situation. He could come back here. We would welcome him with open hearts,” said Kingsley Obi, church warden.

Church officials reached out to Milwaukee police to file a report. They said they hope to get the watch back, as it was a gift from Pastor Maduka to his wife. They also hope the suspect is located.

“He is forgiven. That’s why Christ came. That’s why Christ died,” said Maduka.

“A lot of people praying for him, yes,” said Obi.

Police had not taken a report regarding this crime as of Sunday afternoon. Pastor Maduka was waiting for them when FOX6 News left the scene. He said he’s glad his security cameras in the parking lot were working, and captured the whole thing on tape.