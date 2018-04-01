Las Vegas hockey team retires No. 58 to honor concert victims

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Golden Knights final home game of the 2018 season will always be remembered as a special one, but not for the game.

On Saturday, Sin City’s hockey team retired jersey No. 58 in honor of the 58 victims who died in the October concert shooting, according to CNN affiliate KLAS-TV.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 31: Family members of a victim of the October 1, 2017 mass shooting line up at left and (L-R, right side) Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee, Chairman, CEO and Governor Bill Foley and Deryk Engelland #5 watch as the team has the number 58 retired in honor of the 58 victims of the shooting before a game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on March 31, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights are hung the banner in the rafters with 58 stars and the names of all the victims.

Along with the jersey retirement, the names of all the victims lit up the ice. A banner with 58 stars and victims’ names was also raised in the arena.

“Tonight we fly 58 stars in the sky as a reminder that the 58 will always be with us,” an announcer at the game said to a crowd erupting in applause. “We are and always will be Vegas strong.”

This wasn’t the first time the Golden Knights honored the victims. During the opening game in October, first responders to the shooting escorted players onto the ice. Like Saturday’s game, the season opener also featured the names of each person killed on ice. A 58-second moment of silence was also held.

