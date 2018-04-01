‘Let the people decide:’ Democratic candidate for governor won’t commit to endorsing party’s candidate

MADISON — The huge field of Democrats running for governor has been mostly in lockstep so far, but one issue has created a split. One of the top candidates, Mike McCabe, said people are obsessing over why he won’t promise to support whoever wins the Democratic primary.

“I want a new governor, and Wisconsin needs a new governor in the worst way,” said McCabe.

Talk to McCabe for long, and he delivers a steady dose of phrases like “party insiders” and “legal bribery.” The long-time activist is talking about Republicans and Democrats.

“We’ve got a lot of candidates who say that they feel like they’ve got to play along with a very corrupt system of legal bribery, and I can’t in good conscience play along with that system,” said McCabe.

McCabe is refusing to say he’ll support whichever Democrat wins the August primary for governor. Among the candidates FOX6 News reached out to, he stands alone. Tony Evers, Any Gronik, Kelda Roys and Mahlon Mitchell say they’ll support the nominee.

Mitchell criticized McCabe to Kenosha Democrats recently.

“Mike McCabe, who’s running as a Democrat — I am a Democrat — he’s running as a Democrat. He will not tell you he’ll support the candidate after Aug. 14. So you go ask him about that,” Mitchell said on a recording that Wisconsin Republicans gave to FOX6 News.

FOX6 News asked McCabe about what Mitchell said.

“Party insiders are obsessing about whether the candidates will support each other? Let the people decide,” said McCabe.

In 2016, Democrats struggled to bring Bernie Sanders’ supporters around for Hillary Clinton, even after Sanders endorsed Clinton.

McCabe said he rejects the idea that he should promise to support the other candidates, and said his supporters, like Sanders’ might not listen anyway.

“A candidate can’t deliver voters,” said McCabe.

Wisconsin Republicans said this was an example of dysfunction within the Democratic Party. The primary is Aug. 14, not to be confused with the non-partisan Spring Election happening Tuesday, April 3.