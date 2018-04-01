Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Brandon Jennings to multi-year contract

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 23: Brandon Jennings #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks moves between Denzel Valentine #45 (L) and Noah Vonleh #30 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 23, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 118-105.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Sunday, April 1 that the team has signed guard Brandon Jennings to a multi-year contract.
In 10 games for the Bucks this season, Jennings is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest. He signed his first 10-day contract on March 11 and a second 10-day contract on March 21.