Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Brandon Jennings to multi-year contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Sunday, April 1 that the team has signed guard Brandon Jennings to a multi-year contract.

In 10 games for the Bucks this season, Jennings is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest. He signed his first 10-day contract on March 11 and a second 10-day contract on March 21.