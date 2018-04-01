× New Mexico man arrested for OWI, 4th offense after trooper spotted him speeding in Crivitz

CRIVITZ — A New Mexico man was arrested early on Easter Sunday, April 1, accused of his fourth OWI offense after his vehicle was stopped for speeding in Crivitz.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol officials, the man, 41, was in a vehicle headed southbound on U.S. Highway 141 in Crivitz “down the middle of the road, over the center line.”

A trooper clocked the vehicle at 73 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone.

A traffic stop was initiated near Airport Rd., and field sobriety tests were conducted. The Albuquerque man was then arrested for OWI, fourth offense.