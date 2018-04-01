× Police: Man dies at hospital after family dispute that involved struggle over gun in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A man, 47, died at the hospital after a dispute with a family member led to a scuffle over a gun on Easter Sunday, April 1.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home on 28th St. near Geele Ave.

When officers arrived, they spotted the victim being held down by a family member — a man, 46. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and died at the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed the victim went to the home armed with a handgun, where he threatened the 46-year-old family member. They then struggled over the gun, and the 47-year-old sustained his gunshot wound.

Other family members at the home weren’t hurt.

The investigation is ongoing — and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said once the ongoing investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for review.