Remarkable progress: Officials share updated photo of red fox kit found abandoned along busy road 🦊

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Easter Sunday, April 1, offered an update on Clover, the red fox kit rescued from a busy road — suffering from sarcoptic mange and an upper respiratory infection. Officials first shared his photo on social media on March 14.

On Easter Sunday, officials shared two photos of Clover, taken two weeks apart, which show the remarkable progress he’s made.

According to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center officials, Clover has recovered from his upper respiratory infection, finished his treatment for sarcoptic mange and has more than doubled in weight!

He was recently transferred to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, where they have also admitted an orphaned red fox kit.

Officials said they’re excited these kits can have their care continued as they share in each other’s company, noting that this is a vital part pf ensuring that they will be well-adapted wild foxes.

The goal is always to release the patients back into the wild with all of the skills they need to survive on their own.

Below are the new photos of Clover, released on Sunday:

This photo gallery includes previous photos of Clover.

PHOTO GALLERY