Softball catcher at Sussex Hamilton HS receiving pitches and awards

SUSSEX-- Morgan Dercola is a senior at Sussex Hamilton High School. She is a catcher on the softball team. She says she started as a pitcher, went to shortstop and just about every other position before settling on catcher. Morgan is already won awards for first team all conference, second team all state and player of the year. She says her best memory so far is hitting the first home run in the schools new softball field. Morgan will play at Madison College next year under a scholarship. She has goals of playing some day in the Olympics.

Morgan Dercola

Sussex Hamilton HS

Senior

Softball