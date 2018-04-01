‘That was my heart:’ 1-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis; grandma says 44 bullets fired into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. -- Just 12 months ago, a beautiful little girl came into the world. On Thursday, March 29, Malaysia Robson's life was cut short as a result of gun violence.

"To kill an innocent baby, you know? My little baby..." said Marcia Williams, Robson's god-grandmother. "That was my heart."

Community members prayed for her family during the "Enough is Enough" march on Saturday, March 31. Family, friends, the Ten Point Coalition, and city leaders all walked as one through the northeast Indianapolis neighborhood.

Robson was killed when gunfire struck her house in the 3500 block of Wittfield Ave. at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute. Robson is the sixth homicide in the neighborhood in the last three months.

"We're out here to say 'Enough is Enough.' No more stops right now," said Lionel T. Rush, a march participant.

The person who pulled the trigger has yet to be found.

Robson's grandmother, Robin Robson, told FOX6's sister station WXIN 44 bullets were fired into the home.

“My daughter calls me and tells me that someone shot up the house and that my 1-year-old grandbaby got shot in the chest,” said Robin Robson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to raise money for Malaysia Robson's funeral. CLICK HERE for more.