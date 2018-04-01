‘Unhappy with your dealer?’ Sheriff’s office shares cheeky April Fool’s Day message discouraging drug use
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials in Bayfield County, Wisconsin took to social media on Easter Sunday, April 1 to share an April Fool’s Day message discouraging drug use — and many got a giggle out of it.
Sheriff’s officials, in their cheeky message, encouraged users to bring in their drugs in exchange for a free Easter dinner…in jail!
Below is the social media post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times as of Sunday evening:
“Are you unhappy with your drug dealer? Are you getting sold meth that’s been stepped on too many times or weed that’s full of seeds and stems?
The Bayfield Co. Sheriff’s Office is here to help. Today we are starting a community help program. If you bring in your drugs, we can test its potency for you. If you’re not happy with the quality, just let us know who you got it from. We’d be more than happy to have a talk with your dealer about their shady business practices. As a bonus, if you take this offer up before 3 pm today, we will throw in a free Easter dinner courtesy of the Bayfield Co. Jail.
Don’t let this offer pass you by! If you’re not satisfied with sub-par drugs from a sub-par dealer, take action now!”