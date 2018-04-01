× ‘Unhappy with your dealer?’ Sheriff’s office shares cheeky April Fool’s Day message discouraging drug use

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials in Bayfield County, Wisconsin took to social media on Easter Sunday, April 1 to share an April Fool’s Day message discouraging drug use — and many got a giggle out of it.

Sheriff’s officials, in their cheeky message, encouraged users to bring in their drugs in exchange for a free Easter dinner…in jail!

Below is the social media post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times as of Sunday evening: