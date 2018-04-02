April 2
Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day information:
- Parking lots open three hours prior to game time — 10:10 a.m. Monday, April 2
- Miller Park gates open two hours prior to game time — 11:10 a.m. Monday, April 2
- Brewers face Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. Monday, April 2
Miller Park Homestand Highlights for Opening Day week (April 2-April 8)
Miller Park Information Guide (info. on tailgating, parking, etc.)
Miller Park favorites (and where you can find them inside the ballpark):
- AJ Bombers Burgers: 107, 117, 125, 210, 228, 324, 409, 424
- Anodyne Coffee: 112
- Baked Potato: 214
- Bratwursts: 109, 118, 127, 204, 210, 213, 224, 228, 232, 324, 345, 409, 421, 431
- Cheese Curds-Fried: 107, 117, 125, 214, 224, 412
- Chicken Strips: 107, 117, 125, 210, 228, 324, 409, 424
- Cotton Candy: 106, 127, 211, 227, 232, 416, 424, 431
- Custard Ice Cream: 111, 117, 124, 211, 227, 232, 333, 424
- Dippin’ Dots: 106, 127, 211, 336, 416, 431
- Hot Dogs: 109, 118, 127, 204, 210, 213, 224, 228 232, 324, 345, 409, 421, 431
- J. Agave Tacos: 112, 123, 211, 226, 413, 435
- Johnsonville® Sausages: 109, 118, 127, 213, 224, 232, 345, 421, 431
- Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Toppings: 124, 215, 222, 427
- Kettle Corn: 101, 105, 111, 117, 124, 128, 212, 225, 227, 230, 232, 235, 336, 424
- Mac & Cheese: 110, 118, 129, 208, 227, 333, 418
- Nachos: 107, 110, 112, 117, 118, 123, 125, 129, 204, 210, 211, 226, 228, 316, 409, 413, 424, 435
- Nacho Grande: 112, 123, 211, 226, 316, 413, 435
- Pierogis: 111
- Smoke Shack Barbeque: 110, 118, 129, 208, 227, 333, 418
- Soft Pretzel: 101, 105, 117, 128, 212, 225, 230, 235, 345
- Zaffiro’s Pizza: 103, 208
New merchandise at the Brewers’ team store
General Miller Park information — directions, parking, food, box office hours, etc.