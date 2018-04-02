× ‘Condom Snorting Challenge’ is the new viral trend for teens

MILWAUKEE — There’s a disturbing new trend involving the nation’s youth — and doesn’t involve consuming Tide Pods.

Viral videos are showing teens snorting condoms in a new “Condom Snorting Challenge.”

In the videos, teens up an unwrapped condom up one of their nostrils, and inhale until the condom comes out of their mouth.

Like other viral challenges, the “Condom Snorting Challenge” has been around for years, but recently re-emerged on social media.