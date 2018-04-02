× Crews called in to clear gravel from I-43/94 at Plainfield Ave.; semi stopped to block traffic

MILWAUKEE — Crews were called in to clear debris on I-43/94 at Plainfield Ave. on Monday afternoon, April 2.

It happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, there was debris/gravel that spilled in a lane of traffic, and a semi stopped to block other motorists from accessing the gravel.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The debris was cleaned up within 10 minutes, sheriff’s officials said.