Elderly homeowner feared trapped inside burning barn near Kansasville found safe; no injuries

KANSASVILLE — Firefighters battled a fire in a barn near Kansasville Monday, April 2, and there were initially concerns someone may have been trapped inside.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the barn on Downy Dr. near Plank Rd. in the Town of Dover.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire agencies responded. It was originally reported the elderly homeowner may have been in the barn, however he was later located safely outside.

The fire was extinguished in a relatively short amount of time. There were no injuries to people or animals, and no damage to the nearby dwelling.

It appears the fire may have been started by an unattended wood burning stove inside.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.