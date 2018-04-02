Little Caesars offering free pizza lunches today after losing March Madness bet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT - Thanks to No. 16 seeded UMBC's upset of No. 1 seeded Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday!

Little Caesars first tweeted in mid-March that it would give free lunch combos if a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed. Then the impossible happened when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 on March 16th.

In case you’ve been under a 🗿the last couple of days 😝...because a #16 made history and beat a #1 team, everyone in America gets a FREE #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd!! Check out our tweet here for more details ☺️🍕🏀🤘https://t.co/5WG4Iirpp6 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 18, 2018

Customers can grab a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo at Little Caesars between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last. All participants have to do is mention the offer at the check-out counter.

The $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combos include deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

The free offer is limited to one per family and orders must be placed by 1 p.m.

Read the terms and conditions here.