MADACC announces new ‘Weekenders Club’ temporary foster program

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) announced Monday, April 2, that they will be starting a new short-term foster program called the “Weekenders Club” mid-April.

According to a recent release, the Weekenders Club program offers a Friday through Sunday commitment, encouraging people to get involved that might not be able to adopt or foster long-term. The program will allow dogs to leave the shelter for the weekend and de-stress, experience life in a home, and return with information that will help MADACC find the perfect home for them.

The program aims to raise awareness of MADACC’s adoption program, which finds homes for the unclaimed stray animals in Milwaukee County. MADACC takes in approximately 10,000 animals a year.

“I am so grateful to Best Friends Animal Society for giving us this opportunity to expand our foster program and give animals a chance to be out of the shelter,” said Karen Sparapani, MADACC’s Executive Director. “Dogs over forty pounds are often overlooked in the shelter. People seem to gravitate toward puppies and small dogs. This foster program will allow you to spend a weekend with a great dog, who will be so happy to be in a home and you will be able to see if you have what it takes to become a pet parent and best of all, if you fall in love you can adopt instead of returning the dog” she continued.

Additionally, a second part of the program is reaching out to Milwaukee area dog friendly businesses, deemed “Dog Friendly MKE”, with social media tags, check-ins, and photos of the “Weekenders” out on the town. Each Weekender foster will be given a list of dog friendly businesses that support MADACC and a dog friendly Milwaukee.

“We are hoping that by reaching out to area Milwaukee businesses we will spread the word about adopting from MADACC and make Milwaukee known for being dog friendly,” said Kathy Shillinglaw, the MADACC’s Outreach coordinator.

The first weekend dogs will be able to go to homes is April 13 through April 15.