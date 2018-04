× Man stabbed during road rage incident in Kenosha; suspect in custody

KENOSHA — A man was stabbed during a road rage incident Monday, April 2 in Kenosha.

It happened at the Kwik Trip gas station on 39th Ave. near 80th St. around 4 p.m.

Police say there was a confrontation — and one man stabbed another.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.