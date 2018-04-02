× Milwaukee Air & Water Show returning to lakefront July 21-22

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Air Show organizers announced on Monday, April 2, that the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is to return to the lakefront this summer from July 21 and July 22. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are to return as well.

According to a recent release, in addition to the Thunderbirds, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring two first-time acts to Milwaukee’s lakefront:

U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron

P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

While the show is free to the public, tickets for reserved seating and lakefront parking are available now online.