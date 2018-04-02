Milwaukee’s Arike Ogunbowale helps Fighting Irish win NCAA tourney; ‘determined, incredibly disciplined’

MILWAUKEE -- A rising basketball superstar with roots in Milwaukee is scoring national attention. This, after leading Notre Dame to win the 2018 Women's National Championship.
Arike Ogunbowale did not just make the game-winning shot once, but twice in one weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 and Jackie Young #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battles for the ball with Jazzmun Holmes #10 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the third quarter in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
"I can only imagine the number of little girls all over Milwaukee, or the State of Wisconsin or our country that have now think, 'I want to do that someday.' She's inspiring," said Ellen Bartel, DSHA president.
It first happened against UConn during Friday's Final Four game -- and then to win it all, a buzzer beater on Sunday against Mississippi State. Before playing for the Fighting Irish, the basketball powerhouse was a Divine Savior Holy Angels Dasher.
"She's very determined, incredibly disciplined," Bartel said.
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is congratulated by her teammates Marina Mabrey #3 and Kathryn Westbeld #33 after scoring the game winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is congratulated by her teammates Marina Mabrey #3, Kathryn Westbeld #33 and Jackie Young #5 after scoring the game winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ogunbowale was a starting player and led the team to its 2015 state championship.
"She scored 55 points in the semifinal of that state tournament, which is a state record that stands to this day," Bartel said.
Now, the athlete is making her hometown proud.
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hoists the NCAA championship trophy after scoring the game winning basket to defeat the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
"And one of the things we pride ourselves on is developing confident, capable young women, and one of the sportscasters Friday night said, 'there is no more confident athlete playing women's basketball than Arike Ogunbawale,'" Bartel said.
President Bartel, a Notre Dame alum herself, said Ogunbowale exudes the qualities instilled in DSHA students.
"All girls makes all the difference," Bartel said. "So that will translate into wherever life takes her."
DSHA students are on spring break right now, but President Bartel said they will be sure to celebrate when class is back in session next week.