Milwaukee’s Arike Ogunbowale helps Fighting Irish win NCAA tourney; ‘determined, incredibly disciplined’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A rising basketball superstar with roots in Milwaukee is scoring national attention. This, after leading Notre Dame to win the 2018 Women's National Championship.

Arike Ogunbowale did not just make the game-winning shot once, but twice in one weekend.

"I can only imagine the number of little girls all over Milwaukee, or the State of Wisconsin or our country that have now think, 'I want to do that someday.' She's inspiring," said Ellen Bartel, DSHA president.

It first happened against UConn during Friday's Final Four game -- and then to win it all, a buzzer beater on Sunday against Mississippi State. Before playing for the Fighting Irish, the basketball powerhouse was a Divine Savior Holy Angels Dasher.

"She's very determined, incredibly disciplined," Bartel said.

Ogunbowale was a starting player and led the team to its 2015 state championship.

"She scored 55 points in the semifinal of that state tournament, which is a state record that stands to this day," Bartel said.

Now, the athlete is making her hometown proud.

"And one of the things we pride ourselves on is developing confident, capable young women, and one of the sportscasters Friday night said, 'there is no more confident athlete playing women's basketball than Arike Ogunbawale,'" Bartel said.

"There is no more confident athlete playing women's basketball than Arike Ogunbawale." President Bartel, a Notre Dame alum herself, said Ogunbowale exudes the qualities instilled in DSHA students.

"All girls makes all the difference," Bartel said. "So that will translate into wherever life takes her."

DSHA students are on spring break right now, but President Bartel said they will be sure to celebrate when class is back in session next week.