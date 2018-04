MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are no longer looking for a missing girl, 11, who was last seen Wednesday, March 28. She was found safe Monday, April 2 according to the girl’s mother.

There was concern after Ramya Jarvis was reported to have been last seen near 57th and Center on March 28 around 6 p.m. She was considered “critically missing” by MPD.

Again, she has been found, and is safe, according to her mother. Thank you for helping to spread the word!