MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle near 47th and Center on Sunday night, April 1 — with a girl, 10, in the back seat.

It happened around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Murano, was stolen with the child inside.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away, and the girl was found unharmed.

A search for the suspect is ongoing.

