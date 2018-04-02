× Post Summerfest: CAKE and Ben Folds to perform August 23

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest revealed on Monday morning, April 2 that CAKE and Ben Folds are to come to BMO Harris Pavilion to perform August 23.

“We are very much looking forward to touring with Ben Folds,” says CAKE’s John McCrea. “In a culture often conflicted about its relationship to melody, and songwriting generally, Ben continues unapologetically to provide melodic clarity and musicality. I am also looking forward to hearing Tall Heights. This co-headline line up seems like a good combination of musical styles—disparate but not antithetical to each other—and it should be a solid evening of music.”

Officials announced the doors open at 6 p.m. and the show beings at 7 p.m.

“CAKE — my rough contemporaries, comrades and heroes — to me, they make universal, poetic, identifiable music with a groove. I’ve learned a lot from these guys and I’m proud as punch to be on tour with them this summer,” says Folds. “I’m telling my friends to get there early enough for Tall Heights – a great addition to this bill.”

Tickets for Cake and Ben Folds can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.