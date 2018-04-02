South Milwaukee police seek suspect who fled from officers near College and Chicago

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Police in South Milwaukee are seeking a suspect who is accused of recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police on Saturday, March 31.

According to police, around 9:20 a.m., they received a call regarding suspicious activity on Chicago Ave. near College Ave. in South Milwaukee.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle, which was occupied and parked. Officers made contact with the driver, who then fled the scene. The driver drove northbound into Cudahy on Packard Ave.

While officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver then began to drive into the southbound lanes of traffic in attempt to elude officers, at which time the pursuit was then terminated.

The vehicle is described as a four-door silver Honda Civic, which had a stolen plate on the back.

The driver is described as a thin white male in his 20s.

Police need help identifying and locating the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call police.