TMZ: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan split after nearly 9 years of marriage

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, are over — this according to the couple themselves — after nearly nine years of marriage, TMZ is reporting Monday, April 2.

The couple released a joint statement late Monday saying in part:

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

According to TMZ, they go on to say that there is no secret or salacious event at the root of their break-up, adding they plan to continue being dedicated parents to their only daughter, Everly. They also knock “alternative facts” by saying they wanted to get the true message out there publicly.

They were last seen together at a public event this past November. They met on the set of 2006’s “Step Up” and got married in July 2009.