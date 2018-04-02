Waukesha police release info. on convicted sex offender, set to live near Main and Genesee

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Monday, April 2 shared information regarding the release of a convicted sex offender into the community, who will live at an apartment on E. Main St. near Genesee St.

Jose Ferrer, 28, was convicted in 2011 for having intercourse with a 16-year-old female acquaintance and keeping photographs of the incident.

He was also convicted of fourth degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old female acquaintance, and he continued to assault the victim even after conviction.

He must register on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, cannot visit any taverns/bars/liquor stores, and can have no contact with the victims. He’s not able to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on G.P.S. monitoring while under supervision.

Ferrer is a white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 280 pounds. He wears glasses and has a scar on his right knee. Again, he’ll be living at Main and Genesee in Waukesha.