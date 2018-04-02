× ‘We’ll have the grill ready!’ George Webb 5 for $5 burger deal back this Brewers’ season

MILWAUKEE — Baseball is back in Milwaukee, with the Brewers playing at Miller Park for the first time this season on April 2 — taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. That means the return of another Milwaukee staple, the famous “5 for $5” burger deal at George Webb Restaurants.

While this season brings a few lineup changes for the ball club, the popular “5 for $5” burger deal stays the same.

When the team scores five or more runs — home or away, win or lose — all 30 George Webb locations will offer five burgers for $5 through midnight the following day.

According to a news release from George Webb officials, in 1948, George Webb opened his first restaurant on the corner of Ogden and Van Buren in Milwaukee and has served fresh, made-to-order burgers to baseball fans ever since. This year, the restaurant celebrates its 70th anniversary and continues to honor a bold pledge from its founder.

In the 1940s, George Webb predicted the team would win 12 games in a row, and when that happened, he would provide free burgers to fans. Although it took some time, his prediction finally came true in 1987 as the Crew tore through the competition on their way to a 13-game winning streak. Afterwards, the company served almost 170,000 free hamburgers to the best baseball fans in the country.

“It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate 70 years of business and we are especially grateful to all of the local community members who have supported us since 1948,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants in the news release. “After all these years, we remain committed to our promise of free hamburgers and will have the grill ready for when the team wins 12 straight games.”