7 jurors picked in Cosby sexual assault retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Seven jurors have been picked in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

Prosecutors and the defense chose a half-dozen jurors in rapid succession Tuesday after only choosing one juror Monday. Five of the jurors are white and two are black. The panel so far has four men and three women.

All of the jurors seated Tuesday say they’ve read media reports about Cosby’s case but haven’t formed an opinion about his guilt or innocence and can serve as fair and impartial jurors.

The Cosby jury will consist of 12 jurors and six alternates.

The 80-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His first trial ended in a hung jury.