Car leaves roadway, strikes a tree and killing Milwaukee man in Washington County

TOWN OF TRENTON — West Bend police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Highway 33 at Aerial Dr. in the Town of Trenton on Tuesday, April 3. The victim is identified as a 26-year-old Milwaukee man.

Officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on Tuesday. Once there, first responders found the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle to be deceased.

A preliminary on-scene investigation revealed the car in the crash was eastbound on State Highway 33 when it crossed over the westbound lane of travel, left the roadway, and struck a large tree. Officials say the victim was not wearing his seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

This was Washington County’s second traffic fatality of 2018.

State Highway 33 between Trenton Rd. and N. Oak Rd. was closed for approximately four hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.