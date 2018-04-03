× Crime Lab results: No presence of controlled substances in New London St. Patrick’s Day candy

NEW LONDON — There’s new information on the suspected candy tampering in New London at the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Several people reported feeling ill after eating candy handed out at the parade, and police advised people not to eat it.

Crime Lab results showed no presence of any controlled substances.

Police said it’s unknown what may have caused the symptoms.

Below is the official update, from New London police on April 3: