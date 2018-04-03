Final Summerfest headliner: The Weeknd to play American Family Insurance Amphitheater July 7

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Tuesday, April 3 announced the final headliner for Summerfest 2018. The Weeknd, with special guest to be announced, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7.

This will be the first time The Weeknd has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Starting off his career anonymously, The Weeknd first broke into the music scene with the 2011 mixtape House of Balloons. That was followed by the 2013 studio album Kiss Land and the widely recognized Beauty Behind the Madness, which earned him two GRAMMY Awards in 2015, an RIAA triple-platinum certification for cumulative sales in excess of 3 million, 20 RIAA certifications from tracks alone with “The Hills” (9x-platinum), “Can’t Feel My Face” (7x-platinum), “Often” (3x-platinum), “In The Night” (2x-platinum), and “Acquainted” (platinum). “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” (5x-platinum) even garnered The Weeknd his first ever Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. In 2016, The Weeknd released his fourth full-length album Starboy (2x-platinum), which quickly rose to No. 1 in 90 countries and broke the global streaming record all in less than one week. Starboy (2x-platinum) currently has 13 RIAA certifications with Starboy (5x-platinum), I Feel it Coming (3x-platinum), Reminder (platinum), Die For You (platinum) and Party Monster (platinum). The Weeknd recently wrapped his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, Summerfest officials said in a news release.

Tickets for The Weeknd can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.