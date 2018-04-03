He stars in the new movie "God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness" and many Milwaukeeans will recognize him from his time on Happy Days. Gino recently sat down with the Ted McGinley -- who shared some memories of Milwaukee.
Gino sits down with an actor who has a lot of love for Milwaukee
-
Gino shares his picks for best actor and actress
-
Gino sits down with Taraji P. Henson — the reason she snatched his car keys
-
And the nominees are…the snubs and surprises from the Oscar nominations
-
History was made at the Oscars: Gino is in with the moments everyone is talking about
-
And the Oscar goes to…Gino talks nominees and shares his pick for best picture
-
-
Friends find themselves in real life murder mystery: Gino talks with the cast of ‘Game Night’
-
Captain Kirk himself will be in Milwaukee this weekend — and Gino has the scoop
-
He wins the Oscar for making us do silly stuff — Gino is in with a special game
-
Stole the show: Gino shares his picks for best supporting actor and actress
-
First look: Gino talks with Natalie Portman about the new film “Annihilation”
-
-
A movie that gets real about motherhood: Gino has a look at Charlize Theron’s new flick
-
The Oscars are coming up this Sunday: Gino talks all about the red carpet
-
What happens at award shows when the cameras stop rolling? Gino has the scoop