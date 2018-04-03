Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Gino sits down with an actor who has a lot of love for Milwaukee

Posted 10:06 am, April 3, 2018, by

He stars in the new movie "God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness" and many Milwaukeeans will recognize him from his time on Happy Days. Gino recently sat down with the Ted McGinley -- who shared some memories of Milwaukee.