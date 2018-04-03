× Packed house in Sturtevant for 1st of several meetings on Foxconn construction contracts

STURTEVANT — Lots of companies are looking to get in on the Foxconn construction boom.

There was a packed house in Sturtevant Tuesday, April 3 at an information session in Sturtevant for companies interested in getting a construction contract.

Vendors, subcontractors and suppliers are all needed to build the facility in Racine County.

This was the first of many meetings being held in April by WEDC and local officials:

District Community Center, N7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls. Co-hosted by the Wisconsin Tribal Nations. Thursday, April 19: Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main St., Pewaukee. Co-hosted by Milwaukee 7.

The sessions are free but advance registration is required. For event times and to register, CLICK HERE.