× Pleasant Prairie company recalls 130 pounds of chicken salad due to undeclared allergen

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Good Foods Group, LLC, a Pleasant Prairie establishment, is recalling approximately 130 pounds of fully cooked ready-to-eat curry chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday, April 3.

The products contain tree nuts, specifically cashews, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat curry chicken salad items were produced on March 27, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

130-lbs of 32 oz. deli cups with “GOOD FOODS, CURRY CHICKEN SALAD, MADE WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” on the deli cup lid and “GOOD FOODS, ARTICHOKE & JALAPENO DIP, WITH rBST-FREE* GREEK YOGURT” on the side of the deli cup. The product bears lot code 489221-2B, with a time stamp range of 23:30 to 00:30.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45623” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to a retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered on April 2, 2018 when the firm was notified by a customer that the deli cup container for the curry chicken salad products had a correct label on the lid, but an incorrect label on the side of the cup. The firm inadvertently labeled the side of the containers with labels for Artichoke & Jalapeno Dip, which does not contain cashews. Therefore, tree nuts (cashews) are not listed in the ingredient statement applied to the side of the cup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.