President Trump wants military to do border control

President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

President Trump says during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he’s spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He says, “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security.”

He’s calling it a “big step.”

President Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He’s been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.