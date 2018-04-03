× Pulaski Pool polling place shut down for 45 minutes due to suspicious package investigation

MILWAUKEE — The “Pulaski Pool” polling place near 16th and Cleveland in Milwaukee was shut down for 45 minutes Tuesday, April 3 while sheriff’s officials investigated a suspicious package.

We’re told a briefcase was found in front of a vending machine in the lobby. As it turned out, it was filled with clothing.

Poll workers said they believed two people had to be turned away while the polling place was closed during the investigation. They were encouraged to come back later.

As of 7 p.m., the polling place was back open.