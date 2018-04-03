Silver Alert issued for man, 81, last seen at Waterford High School

WATERFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man, 81, missing from Waterford.

Donn Schoemann was last seen on Tuesday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Waterford High School.

Schoemann is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 186 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue tennis shoes, a brown down jacket and a wool black hat. He uses a cane to walk.

He wears his hair combed backward, and has a goatee.

Authorities say Schoemann dropped off a family member at Waterford High School and has not been seen since.

Schoemann has a tattoo of “Donn” on his right wrist and a tattoo of the number 13 with a black top hat above it on his left forearm.

Schoemann was last seen driving a 2013 White Subaru Legacy with WI plate 169-TTF which displays a “Support Washington Caldwell” bumper sticker on rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.