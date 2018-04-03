× Waukesha police seek whereabouts of suspect wanted for theft of $4K from Citgo

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are looking to apprehend a man wanted for stealing money from the Citgo gas station on Whiterock Ave., and they’re hopeful you might have information on his whereabouts.

The suspect is Nicholas Williamson. He’s wanted for the theft of approximately $4,000 from the gas station on Whiterock near E. Moreland Blvd.

Anyone with information on Williamson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.